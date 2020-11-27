You put your workout clothes through a lot. They can’t just be cute like your regular clothes – they have a job to do. You push your body to the limits in your workout clothes. You sweat and bend and jump and run. And, if you haven’t noticed, not all of your workout clothes can handle it. Some become tattered rather quickly – they looked good on the hanger but they were no match for a dozen burpees and a boxing session and the bench press. They were affordable, but only kind of, because now you have to throw them out. So that’s just a waste of money.

Having quality workout clothes is an important part of sticking to your workout routine. If you feel unattractive or unsupported in your clothes, then you probably won’t feel very motivated about going to the gym. If you are committed to hitting the gym harder this year and reaching some aggressive fitness goals, it probably is an excuse to do a little shopping spree. Consider your workout clothes part of your gear – and you need good gear to get any job done. We spoke with Nofisat Almaroof MD, Holistic Fitness Coach and Board Certified Family Physician, about how to pick out and care for workout clothes. Find Almaroof on Instagram @lovenafimd.

Goodbye cotton

Cotton may be a nice light material for brunching or hitting the beach in the summer but it isn’t ready to handle your workouts. “I would not go for plain cotton gear,” says Almaroof who recommends moisture-wicking fabric, “That’s not going to cause you that big wet spot.”

Light grey is another culprit in causing visible sweat stains, says Almaroof. Which color workout clothing does she stick to? “With black, you can never go wrong. It never really messes up or exposes you.”