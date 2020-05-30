Nike Says ‘Don’t Do It’ In New Ad About Racism

In the midst of the outrage regarding the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd, Nike has a message for us. The sports apparel company has played on their famous slogan “Just Do It” in their latest ad on their social media urging us all not to turn our heads to the racism that has been baring its ugly head recently.

In their text-only ad, it reads “For once, Don’t Do It. Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. Don’t sit back and be silent. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change.”

Nike is no stranger to addressing injustice. In 2018, they snagged Colin Kaepernick as the face of their advertisement for their famous slogan’s 30th anniversary. Partnering with Kaepernick was a statement alone, as he faced backlash by the NFL after he kneeled in protest to the National Anthem in 2016 during a preseason game. He was released from the San Francisco 49ers the following year and hasn’t played football since.

“Nike has a long history of standing against bigotry, hatred and inequality in all forms,” Nike said in a statement to CNN. “We hope that by sharing this film we can serve as a catalyst to inspire action against a deep issue in our society and encourage people to help shape a better future.”

Floyd’s accused killer ex-police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. If Chauvin is convicted he faces up to 25 years in prison for the murder charge and up to 10 years for the manslaughter charge. He was also fired from the police department days after Floyd’s death last week.

Take a look at their new ad.