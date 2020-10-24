London On Da Track Denies He & Summer Walker Are Over

Summer Walker recently revealed on social media that she is “officially single.” Her now ex-boyfriend London on da Track denied that he and the “Girls Need Love Too” are over.

When an entertainment website tweeted about Walker’s post, the producer replied simply with a blue cap, which meant that he was saying that them breaking up was “cap” aka a lie.

“Officially single lol,” she wrote her Instagram story for her second Instagram account. “Eventually you have to give some kind of a f**k about yourself.”

She added: “It’s the bare minimum for me,” followed by a vomiting emoji.

Walker didn’t say what led to the demise of their relationship, but during their time together there were claims that London on da Track fathered other children. In July, a woman name Dayira Jones posted DNA results on social media that confirmed that he was the father of her child.

“It was never a doubt,” Jones wrote on her Instagram story under a picture of the DNA test results where she circled his real name, London Holmes. “So sad that it had to come to this. No court should never have to be [involved] to make a man step up & be a father.”

Holmes was also in a legal battle with another woman. He had also filed a lawsuit against the mother of his son, London Jr., where he claimed the child’s mother, Erica Votners, was an unfit mother and possibly engaging in drug abuse. Holmes as asking for full custody of their child.

This isn’t the first time Holmes and Walker broke up. In April, an anonymous source told The Neighborhood Talk that they had called it quits in March. They claimed that Walker was “taking time to focus on herself and he is working with other artists.”