Reginae Carter Swears Off Men With Kids: “Keep That Sh*t Away From Me”

Dating a person with kids can complicate your life in ways one would never imagine — especially when the situation isn’t right. This is why many people advise young, child-free women to avoid partners with children altogether. And from the looks of it, 21-year-old Reginae Carter has received this message. Monday, the Savage x Fenty ambassador took to Twitter to say that she’s done dating dads because the relationship shared between some co-parent duos is too much to handle.

“I’m done dating n*ggas with kids. It be the bm/bd love for me. Keep that sh*t away from me lol,” she tweeted.

Many fans agreed with Carter’s sentiments; however, there were some who argued that she simply hasn’t met the right man with children yet. Between 2018 and 2019, Carter was involved in a turbulent relationship with rapper YFN Lucci, who fathers at least two children. Carter’s mother, Toya Johnson, has never shied away from sharing how she felt about her daughter’s relationship with the “Wet” rapper. Johnson has voiced concern about the age gap between the former couple, Lucci is 29, in addition to the fact that he has children.

“I don’t like the age difference. I don’t like the fact that he has four kids. Are you trying to be a stepmama?” Johnson shared during an episode of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.” “You know how I feel about the whole rapper thing. You know I dated your daddy when I was younger than that. And it’s a whole lot that comes with that lifestyle and that’s the last thing I want or any mother want.”

It looks like her mom’s words have finally begun to resonate. At the end of the day, we are all entitled to our preferences. And the truth of the matter is that even when the most mature of co-parents are involved, blended families are still complicated. Good for Reginae for having a clearer vision of what she wants in a partner. With experience comes wisdom.