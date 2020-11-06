Madamenoire Featured Video

Reginae Carter is setting the record straight about having work done after fans started pointing out that the T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle star looks a bit different.

Over the past week or so, people have speculated about whether or not the 21-year-old went under the knife for breast implants after posting pictures and videos like this:

Followers of the beauty noticed and have been commenting about it on her Instagram page. In her most recent post, a photo shoot, someone said, “She love showing off her new girls.” And while Carter didn’t respond to that comment to confirm or deny changes to her chest, she did have something to say when someone said, “I feel like something new with the face too.” Carter refuted the idea that she would mess with her face.

“you feeling some other sh-t cause I ain’t touch my face beloved,” she said on Thursday.

While it’s her business what she does with her body, people have been a bit hard on Carter due to her past statements on embracing her body as is.

In 2018, someone recommended that she consider breast implants, to which she said at the time, “i’m good . society ruined you tho .”

During an interview with us back in May, she said she wasn’t letting the pressures of others push her into second-guessing her natural figure.

“I love myself. I really do love myself,” she told us. “I really sit in the mirror and think that I’m the most beautiful. I know I am so beautiful and nobody can tell me who I am.”

“I was raised where I was always told, ‘you’re beautiful, you’re smart, you’re educated,'” she added. “My parents, they love me and they’re going to tell me the real no matter what. I already heard it from them, and people I love, so I don’t need to take advice from nobody that’s typing online behind a computer and I don’t even know how you look.”

Despite her past statements, we can’t live our lives to make other people happy. We support those who remain confidently natural, but we also support those women who decide to make some changes to their body because that’s what makes them happy. And for the record, Carter says, get some business.

“I’ve never been so invested in someone else’s life like y’all be in mine lol,” she tweeted this week.