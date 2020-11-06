Madamenoire Featured Video

If you attempt to shoot your shot at Amber Riley’s boyfriend, Desean Black, just know, she might be the one you get a response from.

A woman learned that recently, and the former Glee actress made something of a comical example of her.

The individual reached out to Black to call him “handsome” and to wish him “a blessed day.” Riley ended up intercepting the message and replied by sending the admirer her picture and the comment, “We will. Thanks sis”

“Anybody else wanna wish US a good morning?” she added to her post of the screenshot message, which she shared in her Instagram Stories along with the hashtag, “#petty.”

She talked about these type of moments during a recent interview with Melyssa Ford for her podcast I’m Here For the Food. According to the chat, Black shared his DMs with his lady, and she was shocked by his “flooded” DMs.

“I mean people were just like, ‘y’all really together?'” she said. “Y’all b—hes is thirsty. Y’all nasty. Just so you know, he shows me everything. Stay outta that man’s DMs.”

While this woman and the women Riley called out as “thirsty” for going after a taken man may not have been successful in their attempts to slide in the DMs, last month Riley shared that she found love with Black by sending him a simple message of “Hi Desean, how are you.” He responded, “Hey beautiful I’m doing great and you???” The rest is history.

“Y’all: ‘i DOn’T sLiDE in NiGgAz dMs,'” she wrote in the caption of her post about her successful attempt, responding to that caption with an emoji of a surfer. She also used the hashtags “BigGirlEnergy,” which stands for the name of her recent single, “BGE.”

Things seem to be going really well between the two, all thanks to her courageous DM slide. Earlier this week she shared a photo of herself with “Mrs. Black” displayed above her.

Granted, that wasn’t an announcement that she and Black are married, as she told an inquisitive fan. However, it was an opportunity to show herself (“Bomb Face. Big Body”) and her boyfriend some love. He responded by commenting, “Damn right baby.”

All that being said, while Riley is all for slipping and sliding through a man’s DMs, just don’t make it her man.