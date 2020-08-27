Amber Riley To Perform Tribute To Late “Glee” Co-Star Naya Rivera

Singer and actress Amber Riley is set to perform a memorial tribute to her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera, who died last month at 33.

Riley posted the news to her Instagram, sharing that the tribute will take place on Thursday night during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Catch Riley tribute performance to Naya Rivera on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (on) August 27th,” the flyer reads on Riley’s account.

She captioned the photo, “Special announcement will also be made on Kimmel! So stay tuned.”

Her fellow Glee family began flooding her Instagram with comments.

Actress Ashley Blaine Featherson wrote, “Yes sis”

Actor Michael Hitchcock, a producer on Glee, wrote, “Cannot. Wait,” with heart emojis. Artist Kenyon Dixon also shared a heart emoji.

“Ok RILEY!!!!” wrote fellow Glee co-star Kevin McHale.McHale on Twitter.

“Our queen is singing for our other queen. Thankful for @MsAmberPRiley always. She’s the strongest. Can’t wait to watch,” he tweeted.

Last month rescuers vigorously searched for Rivera after her four-year-old son was discovered solo in a boat at Lake Piru in California’s Ventura County on July 8. Sadly, her body was later discovered on July 13. Her Glee family and supporters mourned the actress, whose career spanned over 20 years as a child actor.

“My favorite duet partner,” Riley wrote in a tribute caption to Rivera after her body was discovered. “I love you. I miss you. I don’t have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything.”

Riley’s announcement on Thursday seems to make good on a promise she made in a July 23 Instagram post. In the post Riley shared loving stories about their connection as friends and co-stars.

“We are working as a cast and crew and a family to come together and show love, and it’s all because of you,” she wrote.

She also asked Rivera’s fans to spread love to her family.

“Please keep Naya’s family in your prayers. Please be mindful of the things you say to them or messages you send. If it’s anything beyond condolences and words of encouragement, keep it to yourself. All they need is love and good energy and support right now. We clear? Cool. Thank you,” she wrote.