Tami Roman Reveals Who She Still Speaks To From Basketball Wives: “I Haven’t Talked To Shaunie Since I Left The Show”

Filming is underway for the ninth season of Basketball Wives, reportedly with at least three new faces. One familiar face we won’t be seeing of course, is Tami Roman‘s. The star made her exit from the series, solidifying how done she was by ditching the reunion, in Season 8. She’s made it clear since then that she wants no parts of the series as she enjoys new opportunities. But does that mean she also wants no parts of her former co-stars? Not necessarily.

During an Instagram Live she recorded recently, Roman was asked about whether or not she keeps in touch with some of her former cast mates. She gave honest answers when quizzed about her relationships with at least three ladies.

“Do I still talk to Malaysia [Pargo]? Yes, I talk to Malaysia via Instagram,” she said, making clear that they don’t necessarily communicate in any other way though. “I feel like I’m talking to you when I like your pictures. It’s like, I see a picture I like or I leave a comment on your picture. That’s me talking to you.”

“There’s no issue with me and Malaysia,” she added. “I don’t think there ever was an issue with me and Malaysia, so, ain’t no need to have one now.”

Asked about show producer and star Shaunie O’Neal, Roman kept it brief.

“Somebody said how is me and Shaunie. I haven’t talked to Shaunie since I left the show,” she said. “So that’s how me and Shaunie are.”

As for one of her few allies in her last season, OG, Roman had nothing but good things to say.

“Me and OG are good,” she said. “Someone said how’s me and OG. OG’s my sister. Love me some OG, so we’re good on that.”

No one asked the TV personality about Jackie Christie. Their relationship seemed to be fine on the show (despite Roman’s disdain over Christie always trying to play nice with the ladies she wasn’t fond of). However, last summer, it was revealed that Roman no longer followed Christie. More than a year later, she still doesn’t follow her former co-star, and vice versa. I mean, she did tell Christie to her face that she can be “fake.” So there’s that.

While she hasn’t spoken on what’s happened with that relationship, Roman has said more than once that her relationship with O’Neal came to a halt due to her feeling like they weren’t really the friends she thought they were.

“I thought that Shaunie and I were real friends. I think that I put more weight and more value on the friendship than she actually was doing,” she said in May. “From my standpoint, I really loved and respected Shaunie a great deal. And so the last two seasons made me feel like it wasn’t any reciprocity. You gotta acknowledge that and honor it. If people don’t f–k with you like that they just don’t f–k with you. No harm, no foul. But I just realized that it wasn’t that deep for her.”

As for the rest of the ladies, we know she’s not too fond of them, so she’s certainly not missing anything about the show (except maybe that check). But it’s good to know that she at least was able to walk away with an authentic, reciprocated sisterhood with OG, even if there’s no love lost between her and everyone else.