Lamar Odom Shows Off Neck Tattoo In Honor Of Fiancee Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom is not ashamed to show his love for his fiancee’ Sabrina Parr to the world. Ever since they went public with their relationship, Odom has proudly had Parr on his arm every where he goes. As their wedding approaches he wanted to show that he is in this with her for the long run with his latest gesture.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player displayed a neck tattoo in honor his future wife in a recent Instagram post. For the tattoo, the Queens native chose a picture of lips with Parr’s nickname “babydoll” under it.

“I wear my wedding ring on my neck!!,”he captioned the photo of his tattoo and Parr right behind him. “Sorry if it offends anybody. Why? Tell me? #mybabydoll #wifey #whenyouknowshetheone #lamarandsabrina #happywifehappylife.”

He often talks about how Parr, a fitness trainer, changed his life during their relationship. In a now-deleted Instagram post from January, the 40-year-old gushed about Parr’s affect on him.

“She got my back even when she is in front of me!!,” he captioned a picture of them too according to the Daily Mail. “This [woman] right here is my BackBone! She’s what’s necessary. I’m amazed by her strength and grace everyday.I ain’t trying to sound like a sucka but [I don’t care] this what she do to me. Best woman I’ve ever had!!! Never thought I could ever be with one woman, she took that desire away from me real talk it’s all about you.”

As she reflected on their one-year anniversary on social media, Parr revealed the moment when she knew Odom was “the one.”

“Lamar made sacrifices for me that no man has ever made!,” the 33-year-old said on Instagram. “ He moved to Atl and rented an air bnb for him to stay in. He met me at the gym everyday to workout with me and even started trying all my healthy smoothies and food. He changed his phone number and cut off contact with previous women. He patiently worked around my busy schedule with my two kids and niece living with me at the time. He also learned how to be intimate with me without having sex! With all that, I was like “aight, I guess I’ll give this a real try’.”

Odom and Parr got engaged in November of 2019.