Miss Robbie Breaks Her Silence Following Son Tim Norman’s Arrest To Share A Message

After a harrowing few months, Robbie Montgomery is speaking out for the first time, from her own mouth, to share a message with her supporters following the news of all the legal drama impacting her son and family.

The singer, restaurateur behind Sweetie Pie’s and former TV personality has kept out of the public eye and been relatively silent since her son, Tim Norman, was arrested and charged in August, accused of having a role in the murder of her grandson, Andre Montgomery, Jr. But it seems that Miss Robbie is back to taking care of business, literally, focusing on her restaurants. While taking a brief break from all of that, she sent a message to those who shared their concern over how she was doing, thanking them.

“I truly appreciate all the love, prayers, cards, calls, and messages, of support my family and I have received from you all,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her making a heart with her hands. “May God bless you all.”

While this is the first direct message from Miss Robbie, a friend, journalist April Simpson, recently shared a text message she received from the 80-year-old.

“Understandingly, she is not ready to talk and just wants prayers,” Simpson said on Facebook. “In a text to me she wrote quote: ‘Thanks For The Prayers, But At This Time I’m Weak And Can’t Make A Statement. Please Keep Praying For Me And My Son.'”

Norman, who managed Sweetie Pie’s restaurants, including the newest location in Jackson, Mississippi, was charged for helping to orchestrate a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of his nephew in 2016. The 41-year-old is accused of getting a friend by the name of Terica Ellis to lure the then 21-year-old to the location where he was shot and killed in St. Louis. Norman was the sole beneficiary of life insurance policies in Montgomery, Jr.’s name, though he wasn’t successful in collecting on them (and has been charged for fraud over them). It’s also alleged that he had issues with his nephew after Miss Robbie was robbed of cash and jewelry, and he pointed the finger at Norman when questioned by police days before his murder.

In the latest development, Norman’s legal team attempted to garner his release as he awaits trial, and it was requested that he be released to stay with Miss Robbie in the St. Louis area. However, a judge denied that request based on the strong evidence against Norman, in addition to his past criminal record and the weight of possible consequences if convicted, which could push him to flee prosecution. He is facing a potential sentence of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted in the murder-for-hire conspiracy case.