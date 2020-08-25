Former Nelly Producer Charged With Wire Fraud In “Sweetie Pie’s” Murder Plot

An investigation around the 2016 shooting death of Andre Montgomery, grandson to Sweetie Pie’s owner, Robbie Montgomery, has lead to the arrest of Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, 42, a former producer for St. Louis rapper Nelly, ABC News reports.

The news follows the shocking arrest of Robbie Montgomery’s son and the victim’s uncle, Tim Norman, 41, who was recently charged with murder-for-hire in the shooting along with a second alleged co-conspirator named Tercia Washington of Memphis, Tennessee.

Yaghnam was not charged with murder-for-hire in the investigation, but faces conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Investigators believe Yaghnam, who worked as an insurance agent, conspired to obtain a $450,000 life insurance policy on Andre Montgomery with Norman. Yaghnam was formerly Norman’s insurance agent at the time of Montgomery’s death. Prior to, Yaghnam worked as a producer on Nelly’s commercially and critically acclaimed 2002 album, “Nellyville.”

Norman has also been charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis.

Prosecutors believe Yaghnam and Norman fabricated statements on the life insurance police regarding Andre Montgomery’s net worth, income, and other personal information. The policy named Norman as the sole beneficiary of the policy in 2014.

Andre Montgomery was shot and killed in St. Louis on March 14, 2016. The family’s grieving process was captured on the reality show Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s, which ran on OWN from 2011-2018.

Prosecutors believe Norman and Washington traveled separately from Los Angels and Memphis respectively, prior to the shooting. Investigators believe the two used burner cell phones to communicate throughout the day of Montgomery’s shooting. Ellis, who is an exotic dancer, reportedly used the burner phone “to communicate with Montgomery and learn his physical location for the purpose of luring Montgomery outside.”

Prosecutors also looked at bank records for Ellis and Norman, and believe Ellis made multiple deposits adding up to over $9,000 in various accounts. Norman contacted the life insurance company four days after the shooting to collect on the policy.

To date the Montgomery family has not spoken publicly about the tragic turn of events leading to the three arrests.