Thea Vidale Explains Those Tweets About Brandy, Responds To Her Saying She’s ‘Bitter’: “I Am Not Your Enemy”

Comedian Thea Vidale says tweets attributed to her about rooting for Monica over former Thea co-star Brandy in their Verzuz battle didn’t actually come from her, so the singer’s claims that she’s “bitter” weren’t called for.

Vidale did an interview with Comedy Hype earlier this month, and during the conversation, she addressed the so-called beef with Brandy.

The singer played Vidale’s daughter on the short-lived ABC sitcom, and the two clashed, along with Brandy’s mom Sonja Norwood, during filming. Vidale has spoken about that in the past, so when tweets surfaced in August that seemed to show Vidale bringing up her issues with the star again ahead of the Verzuz, it wasn’t hard to believe that it was her.

“I do and will always fundamentally disagree with her and her mama’s disrespect while we worked together on my sitcom,” one of the tweets read. “And I stand by that sh-t !!”

When asked about those tweets after the Verzuz, Brandy shared her feelings about the time they worked together during an interview with The Morning Hustle in September.

“I would just have to say that Thea didn’t really treat me the way I deserved to be treated,” the “Borderline” singer said. “I was a child. I respected her and I loved being on her show. I felt like that was the stepping stone to get to my music career. And I felt maybe, you know, she’s just a little bit bitter because I haven’t seen her do a lot since then. So maybe it was a way to get attention. And I just honestly believe that. She needs a little love right now.”

In her Comedy Hype interview, Vidale said she actually never tweeted anything about Brandy or her Verzuz with Monica because she isn’t on Twitter. She claims the account attributed to her wasn’t an official one.

“First of all, I don’t have a Twitter account. But since you brought it up, once again, I’ll go back to, I don’t do social media like that,” she said.

Vidale, now 63, admitted that “years ago I did say that” in regards to feeling disrespected by Brandy and her mother, but she no longer holds any anger about it and wouldn’t bring it up for no reason now.

“I’ve been quiet for 20 years,” she said. “When asked why, Vidale said, “Because I don’t give a f–k! I didn’t get on Verzuz. I didn’t get on it. I just told you, I have no social media skills. I don’t care. I do not care! It’s so silly ’cause it’s 20 years later and you know what? There is more pressing things going on in the world than Verzuz Monica and Brandy singing.”

With that being said, when she started to hear about all the dust kicked up by her alleged comments, Vidale claims she was confused.

“You got my cousins calling me, my girlfriends calling me,” she said. “I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘Girl you on TMZ!’ ‘For what? What did I do now?'”

Vidale no longer has a problem with the singer, but she did have a problem with Brandy’s comments about her being “bitter.”

“Let me tell you something. And I heard her retort. I haven’t said nothing about her in times when I could have kicked her but I didn’t because that’s not who I am,” she said. “I don’t kick people when they’re down or when they’re having troubles and I don’t deserve to be kicked either. But I can take it because I’m that b—h. I am. I’m that b—h.”

When asked what she would tell Brandy in the present, she basically said she would encourage her to focus on her successes and not harp on the past.

“You know, you’ve done well for yourself. You have a child that graduated…You’re a success. Enjoy it. Enjoy it,” she said. “God has blessed you abundantly. He gave you favor. I’m not your enemy. I am not your enemy. It was such a long time ago. Everybody makes mistakes. You made them. I’ve made them. Let it go. Let it go. ‘Cause I have. ‘Cause chile, I got nine grandchildren. I ain’t got time for all this bulls–t. I ain’t got time for it.”