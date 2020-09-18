“She’s Just A Little Bit Bitter” Brandy Responds To Thea Vidale’s Claims She Was Disrespectful

Before the record-breaking Verzuz Battle, between Brandy and Monica, people all over the internet were picking their teams. And in a very surprising blast from the past, comedian and actress Thea Vidale, from the sitcom “Thea” shared that she was rooting for Monica because of the disrespect she experienced from both Brandy and her mother Sonja Norwood.

Vidale claimed “I’m tired of people coming at me sideways about Brandy,” she wrote. “I never said she wasn’t talented. I do and will always fundamentally disagree with her and her mama’s disrespect while we worked together on my sitcom. And I stand by that sh-t !!”

She even went so far as to name other women in the entertainment industry who claimed to have an issue with Brandy including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Adina Howard and Countess Vaughn.

Weeks later, Brandy was speaking to the people of “The Morning Hustle,” they asked if there had been an altercation between herself or her mother.

In her response, Brandy said, “She didn’t have an altercation. I would just have to say that Thea didn’t really treat me the way I deserved to be treated. I was a child. I respected her and I loved being on her show. I felt like that was the stepping stone to get to my music career. And I felt maybe, you know, she’s just a little bit bitter because I haven’t seen her do a lot since then. So maybe it was a way to get attention. And I just honestly believe that. She needs a little love right now.”

Now, that “Moesha” is streaming on Netflix, people are analyzing the cast of characters, including her television father Frank Mitchell, portrayed by actor William Allen Young. The good people of the internet have dubbed him toxic.

Brandy responded to that claim as well.

Brandy said, “You know what, I haven’t even paying attention. I’ve just been so thankful that it’s on such a platform like Netflix and it’s been trending forever. I’m focusing on the possibility of us doing a reboot. ‘My dad’ can make up for all of that in the reboot.”

You can listen to Brandy’s full interview in the video below.