Brandy Isn’t Sure That Things Are Over Between Ray J And Princess: “They Change Their Minds Every Other Five Minutes”

No one knows what the future holds regarding Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage — not even Ray J and Princess. Days after filing for divorce from his wife of four years, the “One Wish” singer appeared on “The Real” and suggested that he wanted to reconcile and reunite his family. And while Princess was adamant that she doesn’t want to remain in their marriage just for the sake of the kids, she also seemed uncertain about whether or not she would experience a change of heart and want to reconcile in the future.

During a recent appearance on “The Wendy Willams Show,” Brandy shared that while she is definitely rooting for Ray J and Princess, she isn’t convinced that things are completely over between them.

“We’re all family and I love her so much. I love the babies and I wanted them to work out so badly. I don’t even know if it’s going to go through,” said the “Never Say Never’ singer. “They change their minds every other five minutes. I love them together and I love our family together. I don’t want to see them apart, but you know, whatever is best for them. It’s really none of my business at the end of the day.”

Brandy also made it clear that she is not one to involve herself in her brother’s marriage. She was also quick to shrug off comments made by Wendy about Ray being to blame for the demise of his marriage.

“I still try to respect that these are grown people and everybody has their issues,” said the actress. “It puts a lot of pressure on people when everybody is trying to tell you what to do and what you should so I try not to get into it in that way. But I’m praying for them and I wish them the best.”

Check out Brandy’s full interview below