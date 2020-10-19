15 Things Employees Wish Their Bosses Knew

Do you ever wish that your boss had to do your job for the day just so she knew what it was like to be in your shoes? Hey, maybe she once was in your shoes, and she climbed the ranks to get where she is, but has since then forgotten what it was like to be at your level. Or perhaps company policies and culture have since changed, so when she had your job, it wasn’t quite the same.

It’s generally good for everyone when coworkers, colleagues, bosses, and employees all have some awareness of what the other goes through. Then interactions are handled with compassion, patience, and understanding. Many restaurant owners require each member of the staff to spend some time doing every job (host, bartender, busser, sous chef) so they can have an intricate understanding of how their role affects every part of the chain of command. That type of experiment isn’t always possible in certain industries, but you can certainly see how it’s valuable. It gives people who work in the same place a chance to understand what others go through, without anyone feeling they must complain or confront to receive empathy. On that note, here are things most employees want their bosses to know.

We need good feedback with the bad

When we turn something in that we’ve spent a lot of time on, before telling us what we must fix, please tell us what we did well. We feel far more inspired to do a good job making the requested changes if you make us feel confident that we are, overall, competent employees. Don’t assume that we see no news as good news. If you see something we did well, say something. Then tell us what we need to fix.