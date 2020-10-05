Sky Days’s Son Dess Says People Are More Invested In His Relationship With Her Than They Are

The relationship former Black Ink Crew star Sky Days has with her sons has been a topic for discussion anytime she’s seen or her name is brought up in conversation. It’s understandable though when you consider how ugly confrontations between Sky and her sons Genasis and Dessaline, aka, Dess, played out on national television. However, when it comes to Dess, he’d prefer if people weren’t so invested.

“Why do People care more about my relationship with my mom, then [sic] we do?” he wrote in an Instagram post over the weekend. “my mom and I are [two] different people, many ways alike and many ways different. I know my mother has as much love for me as I do her. #chillwithbs”

Sky ended up having to give both of her children up for adoption when she was young. And though things with Genasis were rocky from start to the most recent finish, she seemed to create a bond with Dess. She was there for some important moments, including to help see him off to prom and to attend his high school graduation. However, things went sour after she accused him of stealing from her. They ended up insulting each other brutally, with Sky telling her son that she wished she never had him. His emotional reaction to the comments after the fact left people with a bad taste in their mouths about Sky. It didn’t help that she also stated that she didn’t have any kids earlier this year when asked about her boys.

She would respond to those people during a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked creator Jason Lee, stating that she still loves her sons, but does so from afar.

“We all three human beings. I love them to death. I love them distantly,” she said. “I went through something like this with my moms and she raised me. I don’t know but I understand where they coming from to a certain degree cause I haven’t been in there shoes all the way.”

I’ve been on my own a long time. But I know probably when we met, especially with me being on such a public platform, they probably thought I would want to be right there,” she added. “You want a mom. When you meet your parents, you want them to be involved. I know that’s what it is. At the end of the day, I tried that, especially with Dessalines. Sh-t happened, and that’s that. Genasis, we tried. Sh-t happened and that’s that. I love them to death and that’s it.”