Black Ink Crew‘s Sky Doubles Down On Telling Son She Should’ve “Aborted” Him: “I Said What I Said”

“Black Ink Crew” star “Sky” Days is speaking out after she was seen in a recent episode attempting to fight her estranged son, Dessalines, and telling him that she wishes she had aborted him.

The emotional argument erupted after Sky called Des a thief. He reacted by calling the tattoo artist a “thief,” a “fraud,” and a “dumba**.” As the argument escalated, the production crew can be seen restraining Sky as she struggles to get to Des.

“I want to beat this little boy’s a**. I wish I would have aborted you. Why I ain’t swallow you? Your daddy don’t want you. I don’t want you. Nobody wants you,” she yells after him.

Des later cried to Ceasar over his mother’s hurtful comments. Ceasar tried to console him, but it was evident that no amount of encouragement could comfort him after being rejected by his mother.

‘She wasn’t there for me,” Des told Ceasar. “I never had no family member, nobody was ever there for me. Like, the sh-t she said, I felt like some of the stuff she said was true. Nobody ever really tried to come get me when I was a kid.”

In a follow-up confessional, Des blamed himself for even wanting a relationship with his biological mother.

“I feel like I walked myself into this,” said Des, who Sky gave up for adoption after he was born. “I was young. I was gullible. I was wishing for a fantasy. I was wishing for love from a mother. It’s my fault for even wanting that.”

The tumultuous exchange triggered swift criticism from viewers. Eventually, Sky took to Instagram to address the episode and to be honest, she doesn’t seem the least bit remorseful.

“Y’all taking up for Des? That’s nice. That’s sweet. That n-gga ain’t have no tears in his eyes, but that’s sweet. Listen, I said what I said. God gon’ deal with me,” she told followers. “Like, God thank you for everything you’ve done in my life and everything you gon’ do. You know, that was a hard day for me in November, you know? I’m pretty sure it was hard for him too. But it happened. Like what the f*** you want me to do? God is working on me day by day, son. And it is what it is.”

Hopefully, Des gets into therapy to begin working through the damage inflicted by his mother. It’s unfortunate to see any child rejected by their mother in such a way.