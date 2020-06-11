“Black Ink Crew” Star Charmaine Heavily Criticized For Dousing Her Infant With Water For Tik Tok Challenge

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Charmaine Walker is under fire for participating in a Tik Tok challenge and involving her three-month-old daughter, Nola. The so-called water challenge involves parents splashing water from water bottles onto their unsuspecting children.

When Walker posted the video to Instagram, which she captioned, ” Neek didn’t think this was funny. No babies were harmed in the making of this video,” followers quickly chimed in about how ridiculous and dangerous the attention-seeking stunt was considering the young age of the reality star’s baby. Walker, however, pushed back, writing:

“Some of you guys got your panties in a real bunch. My baby is fine! She didn’t cry. I didn’t harm her. It’s water! This post isn’t for everyone but some people who aren’t so stuck up might find the humor! My parents did dumb funny sh-t to me all the time. I’m having fun with my family.”

This isn’t a matter of being stuck up, though. There’s nothing funny or cute about dousing a newborn in water. It was disturbing to witness and the fact that she did it multiple times after seeing how her daughter reacted and gasped for air was even more troubling.

Perhaps the challenge may have been slightly humorous if the child was significantly older, but to attempt this with a newborn speaks to a serious lack of judgment. Despite her need to defend her actions to the public, one would hope that in her quiet time, Charmaine is coming to the realization that this was not okay. We really have to do better about participating in every silly challenge that hits the internet.