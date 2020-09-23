Sky Days On Volatile Relationship With Her Sons: “I Was Not Raised To Be A Mom. I Was Raised To Treat People How They Treat Me”

If you’ve ever watched Sky Days on Black Ink Crew, and witnessed the complicated relationship she has with sons Genasis and Dessaline, whom she gave up for adoption, you know how volatile things have been between mother and son(s). We’ve seen them nearly come to blows, speak in extremely toxic ways to one another, and display a lot of anger. We’ve also seen tender moments, including Sky bonding with and attempting to be protective of them. For those looking from the outside in, Sky was to blame for all of the tumult, because she’s the parent. But she has been clear that she has no regrets about how she’s gone about things.

In an interview on Jason Lee’s one-on-one show, Gagging, she let her guard down and explained that she’s tried with her boys and it’s simply not working. With that being said, she loves them, but she is giving them space.

“When it comes down to my sons, right now, ’cause they not kids. These ni–as is twenty plus! I love them to death but I was not raised to be a mom. I was raised to treat people how they treat me and that’s what I do,” she said. “So when people even bash me about the way I react to things, they mad because I’m not — I’m going to say sorry if I feel sorry. I”m going to fu–in’ cry if I want to cry. But I don’t think I need to do that to a mass audience. I’m not getting ready to get on Instagram and be like, ‘Yo, I’m sorry to my son.’ You shi–ing me? Who the f–k is y’all?”

When asked if she believes in unconditional love, she couldn’t answer the question. Instead, she said she was more into “mutual love.” She believes she has showed her love by helping her sons get ahead financially through appearances on her Black Ink Crew, which she is no longer a part of.

“You gotta have your own. Ain’t nobody ever gonna take care of you,” she said. “So I just feel like you put people on. Everybody puts people on differently the way they see it. Even with my sons, they’re men. They’re young men. I know they need a check if you on TV. They didn’t come to me first, I just know. My best friend, Alison. Anybody. Anybody that’s with me, it’s a trickle-down effect. So whoever you’ve seen with me has gotten some money on that show. And I just feel like, maybe that’s not how you show love in certain ways, but to me that’s acts of service and that’s a service that I did for somebody I love.”

In terms of where things stand between Sky and her sons now, she said she understands their pain, though she’s not involved in their lives currently.

“We all three human beings. I love them to death. I love them distantly,” she said, noting that son Des is still close with her mother even if they don’t talk.

“I went through something like this with my moms and she raised me. I don’t know but I understand where they coming from to a certain degree cause I haven’t been in there shoes all the way. I’ve been on my own a long time. But I know probably when we met, especially with me being on such a public platform, they probably thought I would want to be right there,” she said. “You want a mom. When you meet your parents, you want them to be involved. I know that’s what it is. At the end of the day, I tried that, especially with Dessalines. Sh-t happened, and that’s that. Genasis, we tried. Sh-t happened and that’s that. I love them to death and that’s it.”

“I love my sons but like I said, I love them from a distance,” she added. “They gotta have some kids or something. They gotta see what it is.”