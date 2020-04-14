Black Ink Crew’s Sky Said “I Don’t Have Any Kids” After People Wondered If She’s Checked Up On Her Sons During Pandemic

Black Ink Crew star Sky Days has had an extremely rocky relationship with her sons over the years, whom she gave up for adoption after having them as a young teen. In attempts to reconcile with them both later in their lives, things were especially rough with eldest son Genasis, but seemed to go much better with youngest son Dessaline, otherwise known as “Des.” However, as we reported back in February, she fell out with Des as well during a recent Black Ink Crew New York episode after accusing him of stealing from her. They ended up getting into a physical altercation that ended with Sky telling him “I wish I would have aborted you” and “Nobody wants you.”

Since that incident, it seems Sky still has some harsh feelings towards not only Des, but Genasis, too. As we’re all forced to stay home, and in many cases, away from family due to COVID-19, FaceTiming and calling loved ones has been important for many. As for Sky, she has been on boats and doing mighty well while in Miami. The Harlem native said she’d gotten to enjoy some relaxation during isolation.

“Been catching up on reading, meditating, cooking, reflecting, cleansing my mind & getting to know me again,” she wrote on Instagram. “This Quarantine isn’t so bad after all.”

But when someone commented on video of her in a teeny swimsuit on a boat, claiming that she probably hadn’t even tried to check on her boys, she had an interesting response.

“I bet she didn’t even check up on her kids during this plandemic [sic]. Smh,” the commenter said.

“I don’t have any kids,” she replied, with a heart emoji.

Perhaps she meant that because both of her sons are grown, she technically doesn’t have kids (though no one calls their offspring “my adults”). Maybe she was saying that since she gave her sons up for adoption, they aren’t her kids. Whatever the idea behind her reply, people weren’t pleased. But based on her past commentary about both Genasis and Des, no one was really surprised.

After falling out with Des and being suspended from the hit VH1 show over the incident (which the network still aired…), Sky didn’t show much remorse.

“Y’all taking up for Des? That’s nice. That’s sweet. That n-gga ain’t have no tears in his eyes, but that’s sweet.,” she said on an Instagram Live. “Listen, I said what I said. God gon’ deal with me. Like, God thank you for everything you’ve done in my life and everything you gon’ do. You know, that was a hard day for me in November, you know? I’m pretty sure it was hard for him too. But it happened. Like what the f–k you want me to do? God is working on me day by day, son. And it is what it is.”

For the record though, Des seems to be just fine, and has been staying with Black Ink Crew’s Ceasar during this time of isolation, also connecting with his grandmother, who is Sky’s mom:

And Genasis seems to be making out just fine as well:

Thank goodness for that.