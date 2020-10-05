Kenya Moore Has Already Dropped Some Of The 25 Pounds She Put On In Quarantine, Shows Off Results In Catsuit

“183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame,” she said at the time. “I don’t mind if you don’t mind”

And while the 49-year-old said she didn’t mind the extra weight, she didn’t actively avoid doing things that would aid in her losing the weight.

After gaining an extra pound, two weeks later, the beauty revealed that she’s already lost seven pounds by making some small changes in her eating and activity. Wearing a sleek catsuit in a photo that included no editing, she said she went from 184 to 177 so far. She ate more vegetables and “less sugar,” did two 30-minute spin classes and “drank more water.”

Moore said that once she started drinking more water, she dealt with fewer sugar cravings. As she told a fan, “once you start it takes about 3 days for them to dissipate.”

She also noted that she’s not alone in either gaining or losing a lot during these stressful times, and she just hopes to help encourage others.

“I’ve always shared my difficult and most vulnerable times,” she said to a fan who thanked her for her transparency about her weight. “Most have gained or lost weight during these difficult times or quarantine and unrest. Hopefully this can help someone.”

She is not the only RHOA member to open up about how they’ve put on weight during the pandemic. Kandi Burruss said she gained 20 pounds and shared her efforts, in the early stages, to lose 30. Porsha Williams at one point joked with fans that “I can’t stop eating…y’all gone have to roll me out of here.” And Cynthia Bailey gained 20 pounds, too, but she managed to lose it so she could get herself ready for her upcoming wedding on October 10. All the ladies are like many of us out here who’ve gone through weight fluctuations since March. The fact that they’re open to talk about it is refreshing, as talking about a woman’s weight has always been treated as taboo. While we’re not divulging that with anybody anytime soon, we applaud them for being comfortable enough to do so.