“183 Lbs!!!”: Kenya Moore Gained 25 Pounds In Quarantine And Now The RHOA Star Looks Like This

Kenya Moore has put on a few pounds (okay, maybe a little bit more than a few) in quarantine, and she’s not afraid to show them off.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed the weight gain while sharing a glamorous image of herself during a photo shoot. She said she’s now more than 180 pounds.

“183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame,” she wrote on Instagram. “I don’t mind if you don’t mind.”

Notice any difference?

Moore has always been about her fitness. After birthing daughter Brooklyn, a pregnancy she gained more than 70 pounds with, she quickly bounced back to her original weight. She cited her diet and exercise habits before baby as the reason for the accelerated snapback.

“A lot of it, to be honest, because of the preeclampsia, was water weight gain,” she said in 2019 of the 75 pounds she put on. “So a week after I had given birth, I lost 40 pounds. But I had a C-section so I couldn’t really stand up, I obviously couldn’t work out or do anything like that. But I was a workout person before. I took care of my body. I, what we call just ‘snapped back’ after two weeks. I thought, ‘Wow! My tummy is flat again,’ or nearly flat. I didn’t think that would happen.”

She admitted she was worried that because of her age, she wouldn’t be able to get back to her old self.

“I’m 47 years old. I was worried too,” she said. at the time. “The young girls get to snap back but what about me? [laughs] And so, you take care of your body and you eat well.”

The stress of quarantine has caused many people to pack on the pounds, so Moore’s weight gain is not a shock. We’re sure that with her love of training and regularly eating clean though, Moore will shed those 25 pounds soon enough. If she doesn’t, that’s perfectly fine, too.