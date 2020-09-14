Did Kenya Moore Just Shade Porsha Williams’s Activism Work? She Certainly Thinks So: “Shame On You”

Remember when Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore made peace and were friendly? That was nice. But of course, olive branches between the ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise wither rather quickly.

The ladies just had a public back and forth, and it all started because of a simple photo of Porsha and co-star Cynthia Bailey. The veteran model posted a picture of herself hanging out with Porsha, and in the caption, showered her with praise for her efforts to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor and to fight against police brutality.

“Super proud of all the work that Porsha has been doing on the front line for the #blm movement,” she wrote. “We are all in this together. Let’s keep the conversation going in the name of justice!”

As positive as that message was, that didn’t stop people from questioning Porsha’s intentions behind her actions, so much so that Cynthia would eventually block all comments.

Someone commented that “this girl didn’t even know what the Underground Railroad is but now sHE’s a CiViL RiGHts LeAdER yeah right. She needed to clean up her image and needed a storyline. Sorry but not buying it.”

Kenya ended up responding to that person’s comment, using only the side-eye emoji.

And while some people didn’t consider the emoji comment to be shady, Porsha certainly did. She shared a very disappointed response, calling out the commenter and her co-star.

“Is it really worth bringing up an irrelevant moment from the past to try and discount what I’m doing now to help create a better future for ALL of us???” she asked.

“@thekenyamoore , you should be ashamed of yourself trying to bring attention to this disgusting troll!!! You actually felt compelled to respond [side-eye emoji] to this lie? You want people to pay attention to this mess? Shame on you,” she added. “You knew people and blogs would follow this. You should be supporting me as a fellow black woman trying so hard to change this [world emoji] and instead you’re the least supportive person ever!!! If you’re going to spend time bringing awareness to anything, try something positive in life…oops I forgot misery loves company. I’m going to say extra prayers for you.”

Kenya, who seemed surprised that Porsha would be upset, would go on to respond by calling her out for allegedly not being real.

“@porsha4real over [side-eye emoji] really? I support you and I [100 emoji] support the movement and will follow REAL leaders not storylines. So be REAL on and off camera. REAL change starts with YOU,” she said. “Let’s be REAL apologetic to @evamarcille who has been a REAL activist before she ever heard of you. Let’s be REAL that you said u would beat her a– after #BLM and @Kandi behind her back with #thegirloverthere after she privately shared big change @Bravo for us ALL. I’ve shown nothing but love to you and PJ for 3 years on and off camera. We saw the REAL you at reunion. @me in a scene bc it’s all for show for you right? #REALfacts #WeAllWinTogether #Idontdofakebeafs”

The women were on good terms when Season 12 of RHOA began as they bonded over new motherhood. However, as Porsha became friendly with NeNe Leakes again, Kenya wasn’t happy about that, nor was Kenya fond of what she deemed Kenya’s shady behavior towards Cynthia. By the time the reunion aired, the ladies were back on the outs, having it out with each other virtually.

However, just a few months ago, following the reunion, Porsha didn’t say she was over and done with Kenya. In fact, she couldn’t even say where things stood between them.

“I don’t really know. I haven’t talked to her. The last thing I saw her say was that she had some receipts and those receipts were about me talking about NeNe that she was bringing to the reunion,” she said. “That’s the last thing I heard. I don’t know if that means we’re cool or not.”

Seems like it’s pretty clear now where things stand between them.