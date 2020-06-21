Will Smith Tells Jada He Had Doubts About Being A Good Father On ‘Red Table Talk’

As we watched Will Smith’s children, Willow and Jaden, grow before our eyes, he has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved fathers. For a special Father’s Day edition of Red Table Talk, he sat down with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for their first ever one-on-one conversation. The two sweetly reflected about their 23 years of parenting together. During their candid conversation, they discussed the lessons they have learned throughout their parenting journey, the failures they’ve overcome and how Will’s divorce from his first wife shaped his approach as a father and husband.

During their sit down, the Hancock star said after he welcomed his first son Trey, he thought he wasn’t father material. The Philadelphia native said that he cried a lot of tears after he welcomed his first born.

“That was my first moment of the real weight of parenting,” he said. “I just cried so hard. It makes me teary right now.”

Smith said that after Trey was born he doubted his parenting ability. He said he often had thoughts like “I can’t do it” and “I’m not the guy.”

Trey is now 27-years-old while Jaden is 21-years-old and Willow is 19-years-old.

Pinkett-Smith made sure to let her hubby know that he is a great father and how much she values their bond.

“Even as the kids get older you’ve been such a great partner,” she said. “I really appreciate the parenting partnership.”

Smith added that being a parent isn’t about following a manual.

“There’s no rules. Everybody wants rules. It’s more art than there is science and I love what we are painting.”

The special episode also features never-before-seen Smith family home videos and Father’s Day surprises from Trey, Jaden and Willow.

Watch the episode below.