“That’s Real Love”: Willow Smith Applauds Her Parents For How They Handled Jada’s “Entanglement”

For years, many have regarded Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith as relationship goals. But that all changed back in July when it was revealed that Jada had carried on a relationship with the much younger August Alsina while she was still very much married to Will. However, it seems that Will and Jada are still #goals in the eyes of at least one person: their 19-year-old daughter, Willow. During Monday’s season premiere of “Red Table Talk,” Willow commended her parents for their handling of the scandal.

“I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you,” the “Whip My Hair” singer told her mother. “To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal.’ That’s real love.”

Jada admitted that coming clean about the relationship was one of her most vulnerable moments.

“[It was a] full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask,” said the actress.

Back in July, Jada and Will appeared on the Facebook Watch series and shared that they had separated with plans to divorce. During their separation, Jada formed a romantic relationship with August.

“I guess about four and a half years ago, I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his mental state, his health. And from there, you [Will] and I were going through a very difficult time. We basically, we broke up.”

Jada went on to say that her relationship with August helped to feed her co-dependency since she found pleasure in helping him heal.

“I just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good. And it was really a joy to help heal somebody. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency which is another thing I had to learn to break in the cycle: that need to fix and being drawn to people that need help. There’s something about that childhood trauma that feels as though it can be fixed through fixing people versus fixing me. And that process with August showed me that and taught me that.”

It was also during this conversation when Jada referred to the affair as an “entanglement” — a term which August also believes accurately describes their relationship.

At least the kids are okay.