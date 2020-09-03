Willow Smith, 19, Buys Gorgeous First Home In Malibu For $3.1 Million

Willow Smith is done with the palatial Smith pad in Calabasas and is moving into her first home in Malibu.

According to Variety, the 19-year-old closed on a four bedroom, four bathroom place on a hillside that’s 2,984 square feet. The home has floor to ceiling glass windows, gray hardwood floors, chic fireplaces, a soaking tub and steam shower, and a lovely wooden deck with views of the ocean. The home is very modern and spacious, but still utilizes a lot of wood finishes, particularly in the kitchen and bath.

The beauty has proven that she’s far from just being some star’s kid, making her own way and money as a singer (her first single “Whip My Hair” went platinum), becoming the face of high fashion labels like Chanel, and doling out complex opinions as a co-host on the popular Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. She does the latter alongside mom Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

If you think Willow is moving out too soon by chance, you should know that her brother Jaden left the family’s home when he was 15. Jada recounted the moment he came to her and told her he wanted to go with her son as a guest on RTT.

“You got to a point here. You told me straight up—you were like, ‘Mom, I have to leave here to live my life,'” she recalled. “I remember thinking to myself, as devastated as I was, I was like, ‘He’s right. The time is now. He’s 15. It’s time for him to leave the house.”

And while Willow is just obtaining her starter home, it seems she’s been residing outside of the family property for some time. Jada told Haute Living in 2017 that a then 16-year-old Willow followed Jaden’s lead in moving out, but they still kept in close contact with their parents.

“It’s funny,” she said at the time, “they’re not around, but they are!”

“I don’t even have time to miss them!” she added. “Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he’s away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.”

You can check out photos of Willow’s new place here.