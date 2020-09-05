T-Boz Said She Was Cyberbullied Over Rihanna Comments She Never Said

T-Boz opened up about a time when she and her daughter went through cyberbulling when a comment she made about Rihanna was misinterpreted. During an interview on Tai Savetsila’s All Tai’d Up podcast, she reflected about the harsh comments that were thrown her way. In 2014, after she and Chilli appeared on Sunrise Australia someone said that the “Creep” singers of badmouthing Rihanna when they actually didn’t say anything about her.

She said there were actually people who actually targeted her daughter.

“I remember somebody told my daughter to shoot herself in the head,” T-Boz said All Tai’d Podcast. “This was over something—people had thought I said something about Rihanna, and I didn’t … Some kid asked a question and I answered it.”

The narrator had said that the Atlanta natives had harsh words for female artists “who use sex to sell music.”

“I said, ‘The more you show your body.’ And when I did ‘you,’ they put Rihanna’s picture up. So it was the press being messy,” she said. “… Her Navy went crazy,” T-Boz said.

T-Boz said that the Navy took it as far as to mention Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes’s death and make insensitive comments. Lopes died on April 25, 2002 after a car crash in Honduras.

“[Rihanna fans] were like, ‘Instead of telling Rihanna what to do, you should’ve told Left Eye to wear her seatbelt,'” T-Boz recalled. “… They were going there. Oh, ‘I hope you die from sickle cell.’ … I don’t allow my fans to do that on my behalf, and if they do, I say something …”

