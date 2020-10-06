Have You Heard Of The Industrial Fairytale Complex?

Not all of your hang-ups, insecurities, or dysfunctional patterns come from some major trauma in your childhood. We tend to think of trauma as such a heavy word, but really, it can simply mean relatively common events impacted the way you think about yourself and the world. And that you’ll have to be very conscious about learning your triggers, understanding your past, and unlearning certain kinds of thinking.

There are many messages people (particularly women) are fed throughout their lives about love that are not helpful, and those messages implant ideas in our minds about what’s involved in finding a partner. Some of those ideas are part of what dating coach Francesca Hogi (@DearFranny) calls “The Industrial Fairytale Complex,” which probably sounds a bit familiar. Here, she breaks this complex down for us, explaining how it can be harmful and what can be done to overcome it.

“Love will conquer all”

“The fairytale industrial complex is a system that is made up of everything from literal fairytales, romantic comedy, love songs…to all of the messaging that we get on multiple levels. We get this through marketing, through advertising, through storytelling. [It’s a picture] of what love looks like. It’s all this fairytale. ‘Love can conquer all,’” explains Hogi.