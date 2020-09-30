Usher And Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl: “We Are Feeling Blessed And Full Of Love”

Usher Raymond is now the proud father of a baby girl. Wednesday, the singer took to Instagram to announce the birth of his daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ‘Isn’t She lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” the “Confessions” singer wrote beneath an image of his newborn daughter gripping his finger.

Raymond’s girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, gave birth to little Sovereign on September 24.

“Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign’s big brothers. Everyone is so happy and excited,” a source told People.

Usher is also the proud father of two sons, Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V, 12, both of whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster. News of the couple’s pregnancy first broke earlier this month when the two were spotted together and Goiocoechea was sporting a baby bump. The singer later appeared on “Good Morning America” where he confirmed the reports.

“Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival,” he shared.

The exact timeline regarding Raymond and Goicoechea’s relationship is a bit of a mystery, but it’s been reported that the two had been friends for ten years before deciding to explore romance. Prior to this relationship, Raymond was married to Grace Miguel. They wed in 2015 and divorced in 2018. Preceding that relationship was Raymond’s marriage to Foster, which lasted from 2007 to 2009. The two now share a positive co-parenting relationship.