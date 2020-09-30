Cyn Santana Just Underwent Her Second Breast Reduction In Six Years

Cyn Santana is currently on the mend after having breast reduction surgery, but she’s feeling elated about the results.

The 27-year-old shared via her Instagram Stories this week that she went under the knife a few days ago to get some relief from her heavy breasts, doing so for the second time in six years.

“I was so nervous to get my breast reduction being that it wasn’t my first one and pregnancy did a number on them,” she said. “I needed a surgeon that knew EXACTLY what he was doing. 30+ years in the game baby @dr.mauroromita is the truth!!!!!!! In pain but beyond ecstatic.”

The Love and Hip Hop New York star is healing at home, accepting get well soon gifts of flowers and plants from friends. She’s also taking questions from Twitter followers and fans who may be interested in undergoing the same procedure, and simultaneously sharing a peek at her revamped breasts.

She shared with fans information including the amount of time you’ll need to heal (two to four weeks), that a lift is included with the breast reduction, and she spoke on the importance of getting a doctor who knows how to minimize incisions and stitches so scarring isn’t ghastly.

But as previously mentioned, this isn’t Santana’s first experience getting a breast reduction. She had one in 2014 after struggling with back pain and even breathing issues.

“I tried losing weight and getting better bras but I felt like nothing worked,” she said at the time. “As scared as I was I felt like surgery was my best option. I finally got my surgery and I’m more happy than ever!”

At the time of her first breast reduction, she was a DDD cup, “borderline E” and took them down to a D. She didn’t want to reduce them too much at the time in order to still have something to work with, but that obviously backfired after having her son, Lexington, in 2017. Despite having to do this whole thing a second time, Santana says the pain is all worth it.

“I mean, it’s painful you know,” she said on Wednesday. “But there are meds given and also lots of natural remedies to help and you’re gonna be sitting still for a little so the pain isn’t HORRIFIC. I’ll say this, ITS WORTH all the pain! Lol”