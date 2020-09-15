LisaRaye Opens Up About Dating A Bisexual Man In The Industry: “People Would Look At Us Sideways”

There has been a lot of conversation surrounding bisexuality since former candidate for governor of Florida Andrew Gillum revealed in an interview with Tamron Hall that he identifies as bisexual. People have shown how much or how little they know about such romantic attraction, and others have shared their personal experiences concerning it.

Claudia Jordan and “The Queens,” consisting of Syleena Johnson, LisaRaye and Vivica A. Fox, broached the subject while talking about Gillum’s interview. In the midst of their conversation, Jordan asked the women if they ever dated someone they believed was straight and found out later that he was bisexual. She also asked if they dated someone and just had “a feeling” that they were also interested in men. LisaRaye said her experience toed the line of both.

“I have. He’s still a suspect,” she said, claiming whomever the man was, he hasn’t opened up about his sexuality, but others were running around telling his business. “It ain’t came out, but I been hearing it in the business. People have told me. When we were even together people would look at us sideways. I didn’t know who they was looking at harder — me or him.”

Jordan and Fox believed that they had a clue as to whom she was speaking on.

“LisaRaye I’m going to tell you, I was actually surprised to see you with him,” Fox said.

To which she responded, “Y’all don’t know sh-t!”

Presently, the Player’s Club actress is single. In an interview with us from May, LisaRaye talked about why previous high-profile relationships didn’t work, and specified what she was looking for in the next man she gives the time of day to.

Some of the things I’m looking for in a potential mate is definitely a God-fearing man, because I think he needs to lead his family in that way. I want him to be not only the provider and king of our family but I also want him to be the leader of our family in God’s name,” she said.

“I want him to be generous. And when I say generous, I mean generous with his feelings. Not to hide behind his feelings,” she continued. “Generous with his conversation so we can communicate. Generous financially. Generous with family because I’m a family-oriented person. He needs to be a businessman because I’m a businesswoman and I want us to grow together financially healthy.”

“And I need him to have swag and to have fun. Not to take himself so serious where he’s in a box,” she added. “I need him to have eyes for me only. I’m older now. I don’t have time to be playing. I don’t want to be a notch on your belt. I want us to grow in love and just grow so we can do the things in life that’s left to do that maybe he hasn’t done and I haven’t done, that we can share together.”