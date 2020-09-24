“Back To My Short Hair Days”: Missy Elliott Just Chopped Her Hair Into A Pixie Cut And She Looks Like She Did In ’97

Let the record show that Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott does not age. And now that she’s chosen to cut her hair off again, she looks supa dupa…youthful.

The 49-year-old showed off her very short haircut on Instagram on Thursday, as well as her chic threads, while dancing to Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later.” She captioned the clip, “Welp back to my short hair days😩 just for a lil bit😉.” Her pixie cut was styled by celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck, who also styles Megan Thee Stallion and the City Girls.

The two have collaborated on eye-popping hair looks before, with Deryck crafting the braids that spelled out “MISSY” on the cover of her Iconology album last year. He’s been behind some of her most innovative hairstyles over the last few years.

“Working with Missy will make anyone a better artist,” he told Refinery29 last year. “When she thinks it, it happens. So, if she’s choosing you to help execute those visions, you have to push yourself and be the best.”

This particular look though is all about ’90s glam, and of course Elliott looks great in it. She broke through in the music biz with short hair, including the fingerwaves she sported in “The Rain” video. She recreated that look with Deryck’s help just a couple of years ago and slayed, per the usual.

Elliott has been open in the past about how her Graves’ disease diagnosis affected her body, including her hair.

“It causes hair loss, your eyes bulge,” she said of her experience with the autoimmune disorder she was diagnosed with in 2008. “My blood pressure was always up from just overworking.”

Nevertheless, she’s managed to continue to look very fresh-faced, and maintained her style, including hair, icon status. We can’t wait to see what she’s going to cook up, or cut off, next.