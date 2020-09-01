Caresha Of The City Girls Felt Some Type Of Way About Brandy Not Knowing Who She Was During Last Night’s Verzuz

There were so many memorable moments and conversations that took place during last night’s epic (and extremely long) Verzuz between Brandy and Monica. One that you might have missed if you decided to take a break or refill your drink, was Monica saying that a certain famous friend, “Caresha,” as in Yung Miami or Caresha Brownlee of the City Girls, requested the deep cut song “Sideline Ho” for her to play. While Monica was trying to tell her story, Brandy asked who Caresha was, to which Monica responded, “My girl from the City Girls.”

Brandy didn’t seem to mean anything by her question, apologizing when she realized who her contemporary was speaking of. It looked as though she genuinely wasn’t aware of the star’s government name, though she did know who the City Girls were. But that didn’t stop Yung Miami from responding to say, “I only know 2 Brandy songs so we even.”

She would go on to delete the tweet, but people had already taken a screenshot of her comment:

When people started to confront the “Act Up” rapper about the tweet, she said she was just kidding around.

When asked why she deleted the post then, she said it’s because people take things too seriously.

Whether she was just trying to be funny or she meant to throw a little shade Brandy’s way, Yung Miami should feel pretty lucky, because she was mentioned in a record-breaking Verzuz. According to Entertainment Weekly, this match-up peaked with 1.2 million people watching the Live, with some of those people including big names like Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris, who did a virtual chat with the ladies. They spoke to the vice presidential candidate, using their platform full of more than a million fans to send the message that people need to get out and vote this November.

Most music lovers just appreciative of the fact they were getting to hear the deep catalogues of two icons in R&B appreciated what both artists brought to the table, even if they had a favorite. Yung Miami is included in that.

Still, people had thoughts about Yung Miami’s tweet and they didn’t hold back on those opinions. Hit the flip to see what they had to say: