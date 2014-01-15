Missy Elliott’s Emotional Acceptance Speech At Urban One Honors Will Inspire You

Urban One Honors, the awards show presented by TV One, Radio One, and Ford will air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this coming Monday, commemorating 40 years of radio. In 1960, Cathy Hughes started Radio One, which has now grown to Urban One, a network of TV and radio stations, as well as a cannon of digital websites, including our own. And with a focus on what Ms. Hughes has accomplished during the past four decades, it’s no surprise she, too, wanted to pay it forward and recognize other women pioneers in the media and entertainment industry at the annual event.

One such woman is Missy Elliott, who will be presented with the Music Innovation Award during the ceremony airing January 20th at 8 pm on TV One. What makes the Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer’s honor all the more special is that fellow women rappers Lil Kim and Da Brat will present the award to Missy.

While reflecting on her experience witnessing the 48-year-old Virginia native’s success as a fellow artist and friend, Lil Kim shares, “I’m different. I gravitate toward things that are different, to people that are different, and you are different in a beautiful way. When I looked at you I always saw talent, beauty, and love. Everything inside of you just said, ‘Dag, I wanna be her friend,’ but I am proud to call you my sister.”

In accepting the award, Missy Elliott becomes overwhelmed and is comforted by Da Brat and Lil Kim in an emotional moment that is a true testament to their sisterhood. Missy, who has battled Grave’s Disease for many years, speaks to the temptation to give up when something as simple as holding a pen to write songs was impossible for her. But having received treatment for the thyroid condition, Missy stands proud as she receives her flowers and delivers a special message to the room of talented Black entrepreneurs and entertainers that you won’t want to miss.

Be sure to tune in to Urban One Honors January 20th at 8 pm on TV One.