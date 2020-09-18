She Said What She Said: 10 Of NeNe Leakes Most Notable Quotables From Her Years On Real Housewives Of Atlanta

NeNe Leakes announced this week that she’s not going to be on Season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She didn’t say for sure that she was never returning to the franchise she helped kick off, and Leakes has stepped away from the show before, only to return for Seasons 10 through 12. However, based on how emotional and short Leakes’ announcement video was, and her hurt feelings after the Season 12 reunion, we have a feeling she’s done for good.

If that’s the case, we’re certainly going to miss her one-of-a-kind brand of shade and catchy phrases. From telling people parts of their vagina have left their bodies to “THE DOOR IS CLOSED!” nobody does it like NeNe Leakes.

With it now official that you won’t be seeing her going at it with the girls, we thought it would be nice to gather up some of her most notable quotables over the span of her years on RHOA. Considering we say a lot of them in our everyday lives, it’s safe to say that Leakes, whether you were a fan of her on the show or not, was as Andy Cohen put it, “an icon of the genre.”

Raise your hands if you’ve said, “Whew, chile. The ghetto!” It’s a hilarious quote from Leakes, which was said when the RHOA HBIC stopped by Kenya Moore’s hotel digs to help her find a new and better place in Season 6. From the minute she stepped out of her Range Rover, she made it clear how uncomfortable she was with the surroundings Moore had chosen to call home. The end result was this classic saying.