Tami Roman Defends NeNe For Seeking Therapy After RHOA Reunion, Says “Your Mental Health Can Absolutely Be Affected” Doing Reality TV

While most people haven’t been all that sympathetic to NeNe Leakes admitting that she decided to seek out therapy following the intense Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, there is one fellow reality star who is defending her and her desire to seek out some peace.

Last week NeNe shared on Instagram Live that “I’m seeing a therapist” after feeling “targeted” by her co-stars to the point where she ended up shutting her computer and not returning to the virtual reunion.

“I’ve had a phone call with the therapist. We haven’t seen each other in person because we can’t, because of quarantine. But, I felt very traumatized,” she said. “I think, a lot of times, people see the tough exterior and they don’t really know that you hurt inside sometimes like everybody else.”

“The trauma that I experienced in the last few days, I felt like it was really time for me to see somebody,” she added.

Her co-star, Kandi, said NeNe seeking out therapy was her attempt at doing “damage control” after acting up all season long, on-screen and off. And during a conversation with Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox randomly questioned whether or not NeNe was going to see a therapist, or going to rehab. She at one point asked if NeNe’s nose was shiny during the reunion, implying that the RHOA vet may have a drug problem.

“I just thought it was a whole lot of adrenaline going on so it must be another level of something.” she said. “She’s getting therapy for mental, or consumption? She’s getting help from a therapist or she’s going to dry out?”

“Mentally, definitely something’s going on,” the actress added. “You can only spit out that much venom and after a while it doesn’t affect you in a negative way.”

When that clip of Vivica got attention online, including on the IG account The Neighborhood Talk, Tami Roman of all people ended up coming to NeNe’s defense. The former Basketball Wives star said it is true that dealing with the negativity on reality TV can shake one mentally.

“As someone who’s been on RealityTV a very long time, your mental health can absolutely be affected,” Tami said. “Yes you’re involved in drama but that doesn’t negate how that drama & the repercussions play on your psyche, how it affects your family, your business… etc. it’s not unusual for someone to want to seek help at some point.”

In terms of the accusations about NeNe using drugs, which we’re sure a cease and desist letter will be sent over, Tami couldn’t say she’s ever seen NeNe on anything.

“As far as the other stuff being said, I don’t know anything about that & ive been around her several times.”

While I think it is interesting that NeNe wants to seek out therapy because things didn’t go the way she hoped at the reunion, as someone who used to watch the show, all that bickering can even be too much as just a viewer. We can’t imagine what it’s like to always be in the middle of it. But truth be told, therapy can do wonders for whatever you may be feeling or issues you may be having, so if NeNe wants to get some phone sessions in to calm her spirit, that should be supported.