Kandi Burruss Recently Crossed Paths With NeNe Leakes And It Was Awkward

During the Season 12 reunion of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes had a fiery back and forth where Burruss told her on-again, off-again “friend” and co-star, “I’m embedded in your brain, b—h!” She was one of many cast members that Leakes was at odds with by the time the ladies came together for the reunion, and things haven’t been great between the two since.

With Leakes’s future on RHOA uncertain as Season 13 has been filming for some time without her, contract negotiations seemingly still going nowhere, and she deleted her Instagram, everyone’s been wondering how she is doing. During an interview with E! Online, Burruss was asked about where things stand between the two of them. She remarked that not much had changed.

“It’s a reality show, so you’re dealing with real people, real emotions,” she said. “At that time, it was a very heated discussion, it was a lot of walking off. I haven’t seen her since.”

But Burruss quickly realized she had run into Leakes recently, but the run-in didn’t culminate in them actually talking.

“Actually, this is a funny thing. I have seen her, I don’t think she saw me,” she said. “I saw her at a restaurant one day and walked right past her. She did not recognize me because I had the mask and I had just got braids. So I guess I wasn’t looking like myself.”

“But I said, ‘Hello,’ and she was talking to somebody else so I guess she didn’t realize it was me and kept walking,” she added. “But because we weren’t in a great space, I was just like alright, cool. Gon’ keep it walking [laughs].”

While the season was airing, Leakes threw shade at the former Xscape member, saying she always says disrespectful things about her in her interviews but is “scared” to go toe-to-toe with former friend and former co-star Phaedra Parks.

“Kandi is always doing her stuff, being mean and nasty in her interviews, yelling and doing all of that for no reason. Ain’t nobody over here did nothing to her. So it’s interesting to me that she doesn’t want Phaedra to be back over here on the show,” she said. “Why you can’t face Phaedra? You gon’ run off the show when Phaedra come back? But you so happy to see me sit here and beef with someone. Let us see you and Phaedra go toe-to-toe, girl! Let me see you get your reads together.”

And even though she and Leakes don’t always get along, Burruss did admit recently that she wouldn’t be happy if the RHOA vet didn’t return to the series.

“Listen, she and I, we’re like oil and water sometimes, but I definitely would love for her to be back,” she told Hollywood Life in July. “I definitely feel like she is a major part of this show. I feel like it would suck if she decided not to come back. I feel like why wouldn’t she come back? But I feel like ultimately that is up to her, so we’ll see.”