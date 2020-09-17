ICYMI: Meka Jones Of MAFS Had An Annulment Party After Officially Ending Her Marriage To Michael Watson, And It Was Lit

After sharing the news that she and Michael Watson of Married at First Sight Season 10 were able to successfully annul their marriage, Meka Jones is celebrating. Literally.

Last week, the MAFS alum had an official annulment party. The celebration featured balloons (including five that spelled out “DONE!”), a gorgeous cake that said “Divorced AF” and “Finally Free,” as well as all sorts of cheeky treats and photo booth props that said everything from “So Long Mr. Wrong” to “Boy Bye” and “Straight Outta Marriage.” Meka looked beautiful in an off-the-shoulder little white dress.

“Thank God I found the good in goodbye,” she wrote, quoting Beyoncé. “My annulment party was everything. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with me.”

“Closing this chapter as new ones begin to open,” she added.

Before Season 10 was even well underway, it came out that Michael filed for an annulment of his marriage to Meka, claiming that the show defrauded him. He alleged that producers weren’t serious about matching him with someone for love, but rather, to create drama for ratings. Late last month, Meka announced that they were able to get their marriage annulled after she told the judge that their marriage failed not because of the show, but because Michael was a “pathological liar.” That was Meka’s stance the entire season, as well as that of viewers who watched him tell stories about a number of things, including his job. So the news that she was able to legally move forward as if the marriage never happened was quite the fair outcome based on everything she’d been through with Michael.

“I’m free. I’m done talking about this. This the last time I ever speak on that man,” she said afterward. “We’re separated, we’re done. It’s over. I can put all of this behind me, pretend it never happened. Don’t ask me about my marriage, don’t ask me about a wedding because it never happened. I’m single, I’m looking for my husband, and he’s coming soon. That’s it!”