You Will Get Your Entire Life Watching Tina: The Tina Turner Musical — And A Better Understanding Of The Living Legend

My expectations were high when I entered into the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in Times Square for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. I can recite the dialogue in What’s Love Got to Do With It word for word. I’m a big Tina Turner fan. Also, if I’m being honest, I was under the weather and the work day had been long, so Tina was going to have to blow my mind to excuse me being out late in Manhattan on a work night when I could have been resting on the couch in Brooklyn.

Well, mind blown it certainly was. From start to finish, I was engrossed with the play, the performances, the music and the colors. Adrienne Warner, who stars in the titular role, left me with chills every time she took on one of Tina’s legendary tracks, whether it be “River Deep — Mountain High” or “The Best.” While she did sound in many ways like the iconic singer, specifically in their matched raspy moments, Warren’s own voice was incredible. She ran through 21 songs in a more than two-hour performance like it was nothing. She also had a physique that matched the star’s. Her arms were muscular, legs long and strong, allowing her to easily execute some of the most complex dance routines alongside the Ikettes. Even the young Anna Mae Bullock, played by child actress Skye Dakota Turner (of no relation to the show’s subject) was impressive in her performance, holding her own among the adults, including Warren, at times. Also quite entertaining, though startling, was Daniel J. Watts in his turn as Ike Turner. He sounded exactly like him, and despite having to showcase the abusive side of Ike, Watts was still a charismatic actor, bringing a certain energy to all of his scenes that was enjoyable.

The costumes were gorgeous. The band, which played instead of an orchestra, was also stellar, and there were plenty of moments where the show felt more like a concert rather than a simple musical. It was exceptional fun, but more so, I was enthralled by the story. While What’s Love Got to Do With It focuses on Ike and Tina and their tumultuous working and romantic relationship, this musical truly focuses on her life. We learn that young Anna Mae’s star power, even in her church choir days as a child in Nutbush, created dissension in her family and ended up causing her to live with her grandmother. Her relationship with Ike’s band mate, Raymond Hill, whom she had her first child with (son Craig, who was completely ignored in the movie by the way), is a big focus and love triangle involving Ike. And the unpleasant relationship between herself and her mother, which we got a surface understanding of in the film, plays out more in the show. Even how she came to meet and fall and love with her current husband, Erwin Bach, was brought to light.

These topics were important to emphasize for Tina, according to Katori Hall, who wrote the musical’s story, which originally premiered in 2018 in London.

I had the chance to briefly speak with Hall following the show, who spoke further on what influenced her to take the story in the direction she did.

“I think it was working with Tina and hearing what she felt was missing from the narrative that had been put out into the world about her and how she wanted to have an opportunity to provide context,” she said. “That includes social context, cultural context, psychological context. So for me, I would say, ‘You have to pick a parenthesis, and it’s not like we can cover 80 years of your life in like two and a half hours, but let’s get 40 and show just that journey from being that little girl in the cotton fields of Tennessee to being on a world stage where 180,000 people are looking at you.’ That’s basically age 0 to 45.”

“By kind of funneling the story through and focusing on those years, you’re allowed to dig a little bit deeper,” she added. The digging was into her relationship with Ike, answering the question of why she stayed with him for more than a decade by also delving into her relationship with her mother and the sense of abandonment she felt as a child. Again, Hall wanted to provide that context for fans, and for Tina.

“It was really just talking to Tina and still just trying to understand where she had conflict in her own heart. I was like, that’s what the musical needs to be about,” she said. “‘What is the 80-year-old Tina wrestling with that you can delve into and provide some healing for her as a living icon?’ It’s rare that icons get to work on their own story because they’re usually gone and then we’re left to go through the pieces, but she was here to say, ‘No it wasn’t like this,’ or ‘Yes, you got that right.’ And one of the interesting things is, she wished that Ike and her mom would have been able to see the story. That’s what she said.”

With Tina’s input in mind, Hall’s thoughtful take on her life, as well as the fantastic work of the cast, the end result is a stellar show. Just ask Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg and Spike Lee, because they have all been to the Theatre to see what all the fuss is about since the show opened on Broadway earlier this month.

If you’re looking for something like the movie, I would say go watch that and don’t go expecting what it gave you from this offering. But if you’re hoping for an epic ode to an epic life, as well as a better understanding of the woman they call Tina Turner, all while feeling like you’re front row at one of her shows, it’s simply the best Broadway show you’ll see this year.