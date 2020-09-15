10 Motivating Quotes From Modern Black Women

A few times a year, you can have those days when it feels nothing is going your way. You get a parking ticket. You get in an argument with your partner. You mess up at work. It’s just not your day. During normal times, these days don’t come up that often, but the pandemic is not normal times, and for many, it feels like every day is just not their day.

This is a time when people need all the tools and encouragement they can get to keep on going. Without social interaction, it’s hard to remain energized and positive. But, sometimes, just those few perfect words from somebody else can give you the perspective you need. Sometimes, you need to see things through somebody else’s lens to get clarity. You need to borrow somebody else’s motivation. Luckily, there’s plenty to go around. We gathered some favorite quotes and tips from Black women authors, wellness and life coaches, influencers, and all-around good moment to help you stay on track . Take a look at these words when it feels like everything is falling apart.

Blaming others gives them the power

This quote comes from Nedra Glover Tawwab, therapist and self-identified “boundaries expert.” When life gets disappointing, it can be tempting to develop negative thought patterns about others, like the ones Tawwab listed there. But, those thought patterns move away from taking accountability, which moves away from taking control.