10 Ways Your Relationships Change When You Establish Boundaries

Establishing boundaries with the people we care about is hard work. However, the rewards and peace of mind that comes with teaching people how to treat you is well worth the effort. When you begin to put firm parameters in place, you notice a dramatic change in your relationships over time. From establishing more meaningful connections to feeling less overwhelmed, here are ten ways your relationships change when you begin enforcing boundaries.

You will definitely lose some people

People are naturally resistant to change so when you decide to establish and enforce boundaries in your relationships, don’t be surprised if you lose a few people. Don’t be too sad, though. Good friends will be happy that you’re making a change for the better — even if it means you’ll be doing less for them moving forward.