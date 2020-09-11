How Is Your Sign Handling Isolation?

Have you noticed that some friends are taking social isolation very hard, while others seem to be fine, or thriving even? Even within couples, you may see one partner dealing with a mild form of depression while the other is happy as can be, working away at some project peacefully in their room.

While humans are social creatures, those social tendencies live on a spectrum and our astrological signs may have something to do with that. Some signs are homebodies while others need to visit new places. Some love routine while some respond well to change. I spoke with Adama Sesay, astrologist and founder of Lilith Astrology, about how each sign may be responding to isolation. See what she said on the next few pages. For more astrology info, follow Sesay on IG @LilithAstrology and Twitter @13LilithAstro.

Geminis miss connection

“The Gemini has been going through it with not being able to connect in person. That’s what their sign is all about,” says Sesay. “Most air signs are about that.” Aquarius is an exception, though, says Sesay. “They’re like ‘bring on the silence. I’m my own unique person.’ They channel their extra energy into learning new things.”