Tell-Tale Signs You’re Due For A Career Change

It can be argued that longevity is a thief of true joy. From friendships to relationships, to careers, so often we remain in unhealthy and unhappy situations because we have “too much” time invested. The average American spends one-third of their life at work. That’s a hell of a lot of time to spend doing something you hate. The fact that you’re reading this article suggests that you already know it’s time for a change, but if you’re needing a little bit of confirmation, here are ten more tell-tale signs that it’s time for a career shift.

You’ve lost your passion

Do the things that once attracted you to this industry now turn you off? Do industry events make you roll your eyes and industry lingo make you want to gag? Perhaps you’ve outgrown your career and it’s time to move on to something more meaningful.