Niecy Nash Clears Up Misconceptions About Her Sexuality: “I Married Twice And I Love Those People. And Today I Love This Person.”

When it came out that Niecy Nash had not only remarried months after finalizing her divorce to Jay Tucker, but also said “I do” with a woman, it stunned the entire Internet. People had so many questions about how the nuptials came to be, and in a new interview with PEOPLE, she’s answering some of them. First and foremost, Nash shared that she fell in love with and married singer Jessica Betts because of who she is, and wasn’t concerned with her gender.
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” she said. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
So with that being said, the 50-year-old Claws star cleared up some people’s misconceptions about her sexuality and said she focuses on being present in the moment.
“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she said. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”
Nash claims she met Betts in 2015 on social media and they were just friends. It wasn’t until her marriage with Tucker ended in 2019 that she began to look at her good friend differently.
“I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being,” she said. “But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”
The couple took that magic to the altar, marrying on August 29 in front of close family and friends in Ventura County, Calif. They are now on their honeymoon in Santa Barbara. Nash said she’s she’s “got the greatest love of my life in my peripheral” and “I couldn’t be happier.”
“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she said. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
Nash was previously married to Jay Tucker from 2011 to 2020, as well as to preacher Don Nash from 1994 to 2007. They share three children.