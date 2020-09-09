Niecy Nash Clears Up Misconceptions About Her Sexuality: “I Married Twice And I Love Those People. And Today I Love This Person.”

When it came out that Niecy Nash had not only remarried months after finalizing her divorce to Jay Tucker, but also said “I do” with a woman, it stunned the entire Internet. People had so many questions about how the nuptials came to be, and in a new interview with PEOPLE, she’s answering some of them. First and foremost, Nash shared that she fell in love with and married singer Jessica Betts because of who she is, and wasn’t concerned with her gender.

“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” she said. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”

So with that being said, the 50-year-old Claws star cleared up some people’s misconceptions about her sexuality and said she focuses on being present in the moment.

“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she said. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.” Nash claims she met Betts in 2015 on social media and they were just friends. It wasn’t until her marriage with Tucker ended in 2019 that she began to look at her good friend differently.