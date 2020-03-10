Niecy Nash And Jay Tucker Agree To No Spousal Support In Soon-To-Be Finalized Divorce

The divorce between actress Niecy Nash and her husband Jay Tucker has been a civil one, as far as we on the outside can tell. And as the finalization nears, it appears that it will stay this way.

According to TMZ, legal documents prove the former couple has reached an agreement on their property settlement and will be single in the eyes of the law on June 21.

In terms of the settlement, Niecy will keep the home they shared in Bell Canyon, California and the 2016 Tesla. She also keeps her production company Chocolate Chick.

Tucker, who is an electrical engineer, will get the 2011 Ford F-150 truck and will receive a payment of $184,820 from Nash in the sale of another property they owned during their marriage.

Both Nash and Tucker agreed to forever waive the right to spousal support. They will both keep all of their separate earnings since their official separation date, June 1, 2019. The couple celebrated their eight-year anniversary on May 28.

Nash and Tucker broke the news of their separation to the public before they officially filed in December.

In an Instagram post from October 30, 2019, Nash shared that she and Tucker discovered that they were “better friends than partners in marriage.” She wrote that they still share love for one another.