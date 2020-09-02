Source Claims Jessica Betts Was Not The Cause Of Niecy Nash’s Divorce From Jay Tucker

Niecy Nash’s nuptials caught us by surprise. Not only because she was marrying a woman but because she was moving on from her last marriage so quickly. Not to mention, Nash spoke so glowingly about not needing a relationship to define you this past February.

The speediness of the union (5 months in between the two relationships) led people to wonder if Nash’s new wife Jessica Betts was the reason her marriage to Tucker ended, particularly since the two had never elaborated about the reason they decided to divorce.

But recently, according to The Jasmine Brand, a source claimed that this is not the case. The source claimed that the newlyweds shared a special connection for years. Social media dates their relationship back to as far as 2016.

“The two have shared a special bond that blossomed into love. The couple kept their relationship news to a select few and have been enjoying quarantine together.”

“They decided why wait to get married. The couple is excited about the future together.”

And while the two have known one another for a while, the source claims that Betts is not the cause for the divorce.

The source claims the two “were having issues for a while.” (Other reports claim the marriage had been fragile for two years.)

Interestingly enough, in March of this year, a source told The Daily Mail, ‘Niecy loves love and she loves being married. So don’t expect much grass to grow under her feet.

‘I’m certain she’ll be declaring that the third time is the charm and talking marriage again sometime in the near future.’

Welp. They called that.

Nash recently shared more images and video from the wedding. You can check them out below.