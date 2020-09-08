Damn, Diamond: Tyler Lepley Has A Girlfriend, Y’all

Last week we told you that rapper/singer Lizzo put it out there that she was crushing on Tyler Lepley’s character of Diamond on the Starz hit drama, P-Valley. She specifically said as the caption to a Tik Tok video she posted of herself dancing in front of pictures of Lepley, that she’s “team Diamond all day bihhhhhh.” Lepley responded in his Instagram Stories, telling the Grammy winner, “Y’all go tell @lizzobeeating to stop playin n call me.”

But it seems that she definitely doesn’t need to call that man for a thing because Lepley is off the market.

“Right now I have a girlfriend,” he said in an interview with The Jasmine Brand. “Yeah, I do.”

When asked by interviewer Demi Lobo why he hasn’t posted said girlfriend on his Instagram account, the actor said that if there’s one aspect of his life he feels he needs to protect, it’s the personal aspect.

“The thing about [it], it almost takes it back to the discipline I have to kind of stay focused on what I have going,” he said. “But it’s just like, you know what? You gotta be on your Ps and Qs if you’re really going to try and do this thing. So one of the things that helps me stay focused is working in a field that is in front of the camera. Lots of my life is in front of the camera. To even get to the secondary part of my life, some of the extracurricular activity is in front of the camera. Here we are in front of the camera also. You put it all together and there’s lots of my life that’s for the public. So if there’s anything that I keep private, it’s probably going to be my personal life. It’s just another way to compartmentalize and keep me focused.”

Well, at least he didn’t lie about it, right?