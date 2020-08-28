Masika Kalysha Fired From Tv Show For Sex Trafficking Skit

It looks like the price of Masika Kalysha performing that kidnapping skit on her OnlyFans page is going to be more costly than the public embarrassment we saw yesterday.

During the kidnapping skit, Masika told the camera that she was on set, filming for a UMC show called “Double Cross.”

Because the tv show also dealt with the idea of human trafficking, they weren’t too impressed with Masika’s stunt.

And they issued this statement in response.

“In light of the offensive video posted by Masika Kalysha while on the set of our series, “Double Cross,” we’ve made the decision to part ways with her immediately and will be recasting her role. “Double Cross” was created to shed light on the horrors of sex trafficking and we strongly condemn any inclination that such a serious issue should be made light of.”

In response to her termination, Masika tweeted:

“It’s so disheartening when people u should be able to trust, completely turn on u when u perform the tasks asked of u. I was enlisted to help BECAUSE of my popularity, platform, talent & business knowledge, the very things these people needed & used to turn on me for selfish gain The rug has be completely pulled from beneath me. My entire team is disheartened & in disbelief. You can’t love me because I’m “salacious” & outspoken & also hate me for the same reasons. It’s a tremendously daunting feeling to be used & left for dead. I will be less trusting of my platform & my energy. I’m so grateful for my team and my faith. What’s done in the dark will come to light… soon.”

And while she took a more defensive posture with these tweets, Masika did apologize for the skit.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, Masika wrote:

“While on set fully immersed in my character, for season two of Double Crossed, a show that bravely displays the reality and tragedy of human trafficking, I got caught up in the excitement of the moment and chose to use my platform to bring an essential topic to light by displaying my efforts to support the end of human trafficking. It is imperative that you understand the public’s safety and the victims are paramount to my actions. I made no money, nor was it ever my intent. With that being said, I am aware that the way I went about it was distasteful, and I apologize to anyone whom I have offended or hut with my delivery. However, I am incredibly grateful that we now have an open dialogue to refocus our attention on what matters most. I urge everyone to join me in my efforts to bring awarness to this awful reality. But most importantly, I urge everyone to help put an end to human trafficking.”

Thankfully, there was some good that came of this. According to TMZ, celebrities like Tisha Campbell, Angela Rye, Charlamagne tha God, T.I. and Tiny, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey, Sheila E and Mr. Michael Eric Dyson have all rallied behind the R.O.S.E. organization.