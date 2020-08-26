A Misunderstanding Leads To An Uncomfortable Public Exchange Between Megan Thee Stallion And Tammy Rivera: “Your Anger Is Misplaced”

While many celebrities have stepped up to publicly show their support of Megan Thee Stallion after she named Tory Lanez as her alleged shooter, many other public figures — mainly men — continue to make insensitive comments and victim blame. The latest to put his ignorance on display is a rapper who goes by the name CashTalk. In an Instagram story, he attempted to rationalize Tory’s alleged decision to shoot Meg by pointing out their height difference.

“Megan 6 feet. Tory 5’2. We don’t know what the hell happened in that car! Y’all know females be tripping and sh-t,” he wrote. “All these cap a– rappers picking a side like little b-tch-s and sh-t.”

From there, a game of virtual telephone ensued. The post was later picked up by DJ Akademiks, and rapper Wacka Flocka Flame left a comment, using the 100 emoji, seemingly co-signing CashTalk’s comments. Eventually, blogs, such as The Shade Room, caught wind of the exchange and posted about it. The chatter made it back to Meg and she responded:

“He didn’t make it past the 9th grade, I expect nothing less coming out of his mouth,” Meg commented.

Some assumed that Meg was responding to Wacka — including Tammy Rivera and Wacka, himself. Both parties responded.

“Ummm I was responding to the shirt @drolife,” Wacka explained. “Damn y’all think of me like that bool.”

Tammy, however, took things a step further with a rather lengthy response.

“What baffles me is that @thestallion Waka has shown nothing but love and support for you from day one!” she exclaimed. “He’s DM’d you many of times sending you support and condolences. So if you felt a way why not reach out instead of sending a disrespectful a-s shot?”

You can read her full response below but in short, Tammy explained that Wacka invested in Dro Life clothing and that he didn’t read the caption before commenting.

Well apparently, it was all a misunderstanding because Meg was referring to Cash Talk in her comments — not Waka.

Tammy later apologized to Meg, but defended her decision to speak up on her husband’s behalf.

It’s truly a shame that Meg has even been put in the position where she needs to defend herself against men who question her story after she shared that she is a victim of gun violence.