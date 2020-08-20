Los Angeles D.A. Considers Assault Charges Against Tory Lanez In The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Yesterday, right around the time when rapper Megan Thee Stallion revealed images of her foot injury, news broke that the Los Angeles County D.A.’s office is in the process of reviewing possible assault charges against Tory Lanez for his alleged shooting of Megan.

According to TMZ, the D.A. is considering a charge of felony assault with a firearm after the rapper said she was shot in both feet in July as she exited the SUV where she was riding with Tory.

Immediately after the shooting, Lanez was arrested and charged for a possession of a firearm. But now those charges might be expanded.

LAPD detectives opened up an investigation into Lanez after the shooting.

TMZ reports that sources connected to Lanez say there are “mitigating circumstances” but if he is charged, they believe that Tory is going to say the shooting was accidental.

But there are reports that charging Lanez with the shooting may be difficult given the post Megan shared yesterday.

She wrote that she had her back the SUV when she was shot in the heel, which people speculate means that she didn’t actually see who shot her.

But the gun does belong to Lanez and given what her friends have said about everything, there is a chance that someone else saw what transpired.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted about the potential charges.